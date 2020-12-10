Crisis centre received 21 cases of violence in October

LAHORE:Wife beating is the most common complaint received by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Human Rights Crisis Centre for Women in Lahore being run by the Social Welfare Department.

The centre received 21 cases of violence freshly registered in October 2020 alone and is attending to 61 such cases at present. Zahida Parveen who belonged to a poor family tied the knot with Haider on Nov 25 nine years back, the day is observed as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. From day one, she says his attitude towards her was condescending. That only aggravated with time. “Beatings were a routine. Despite the fact that I would do all the household chores, when my husband came home in the evening my mother-in-law would poison him against me and we would start fighting. He would hit me on one context or the other,” she says. This is the most common complaint of the women that reach the Crisis Centre.

In September 2012, Zahida gave birth to a girl which gave her hope that life would change but the birth of baby did not make any difference in their relationship. They had more verbal spats now. Beatings continued and when the baby turned a year old, her husband turned her out of home along with the child. She reached her parent’s home crying. In three months, before the year end, on Dec 27, 2012, she received divorce notice from him in which expenditure on the baby was mentioned as her responsibility. “I would have shouldered the responsibility had I got the resources,” she says.

She learnt about the Crisis Centre, a government organisation which helps women get relief and doesn’t charge them anything. Scared at heart, not knowing what it could entail for her, she wrote a letter to the Crisis Centre. She received a call from the Centre asking her to come in person. They heard her and informed her that keeping the baby was her legal right. They called Haider and asked him to come to the Centre the next day. The Crisis Centre told him it was his responsibility to pay expenses for the child in January 2014. Two days later he took revenge from Zahida. He snatched the baby with the help of the union councilor and coerced her brother to sign on a stamp paper.

She again reached the Centre which summoned Haider, now with the baby which he resisted at first but appeared the next day. Zahida got the baby and the Centre pursued her case of paying the expenses. The Crisis Centre took this case, 1440th in number to court from where she got relief. At present the Centre is pursuing 131 cases of violence in court. It does social and psychological counseling apart from providing legal aid. It is heartening to see that a number of women have got relief from the Crisis Centre headed by Rabia Usman who has been working as a service provider against gender-based violence since 2006. This effort may turn the tide on domestic violence if we consistently bring the abuse to light like they did in the United States where activists started taking pictures of women who came to report beatings. Between 1993 and 2010, domestic violence in the United States went down by 64 percent. This violence is not inevitable and it can be prevented. Law on domestic

violence against women is there but Pakistan’s legal system has done little to uphold this legislation.