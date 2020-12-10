Students plan education reforms

LAHORE:Experiencing the transformation of education from within the four walls of the classroom to expanding to living rooms across the world, Red Bull Basement 2020 Pakistan winner students Hira Siddiqui and Warisha Farhat came up with the idea to solve a decades-long issue faced by the students.

The students, facing similar issues in their research work, came up with the idea to develop an application, ‘UniThink’. The app tends to digitize the mediums of research by bringing together an interchangeably adaptive community of millions of thoughts and connecting them with the people who want to test out the limits of their ideas. They will also have the access to advanced tools through which they cannot only produce a stream of data, but the data will be automatically analysed as well through a series of algorithms. Considering a significant portion of what the students deal with is research with real-time data, the founders of UniThink, Siddiqui and Farhat realised the importance of making a calculated response. According to them, if they had Unithink with them, it would have saved a lot of time and effort. Last year’s Red Bull Basement Pakistan winners Zain Reza and Hasan Zafar were also IBA students who pitched ‘CampAssist’ as their big idea. Therefore, the university encouraged others to apply this year as well. The founders of UniThink followed it up and submitted their big idea. All the winners from respective countries will attend an Online Global Workshop from December 11 to 13.