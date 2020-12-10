Search, Sweep Operations key to maintaining law and order: DIG

LAHORE:DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said that Search and Sweep Operations play a key role to maintain law and order in the city and to foil nefarious designs of the enemy of the country.

Lahore Police Operations Wing has issued its first week performance report of this month regarding Search Operations conducted under National Action Plan to maintain peace and law and order situation in the city.

According to the report, Lahore Police conducted 110 search operations during the first week of this month at different places to maintain law and order in the city, whereas 11342 persons, 2470 houses, 1124 tenants, 12 hotels, five guest houses, six hostels, 74 shops and 10 madaris were checked. Police took action against 25 accused persons, registering one FIR in illegal weapon, eight in Tenant Acts and 16 accused were arrested in other crimes.

Meanwhile, Ashfaq Khan has said that Lahore Police was striving hard to arrest accused involved in show of weapons and possession of unlicensed arms in the city.

He said that all the divisional SPs have been given special task to arrest criminals involved in heinous crimes including show of weapons, gambling, prostitution and other social evils. Special teams have also been constituted to grab proclaimed offenders particularly related to illegal weapon. He said that latest technology and all possible resources are being utilized along with introducing institutional reforms for prevention and control of crimes in the city. Ashfaq Khan has appealed the citizens to inform Police regarding any illegal activity in their localities particularly aerial firing and show of illegal weapons.

Meanwhile, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan made important decisions during the hearing of show-cause notices and appeals issued to police officers and personnel in the Ardal Room held at his office on Wednesday. Ashfaq Khan retired Inspector Nasraf Nisar, who had been absent for a long time. He dismissed head constable Jamshed Ahsan and constable Asadullah for corruption and gross negligence in security duties. DIG Operations also decided on show-cause notices and appeals issued to 15 inspectors.

Police crackdown on criminals: Lahore Police (Civil Lines Division) in its crackdown against the criminals detained as many as 41 criminals and recovered four pistols, bullets, 02kg and 670grm charas, 480grm heroin and 30 liters of liquor. SP Civil Lines Division Raza Safdar Kazmi had directed the concerned DSPs and SHOs to take strict action against the criminal gangs.

Accordingly Civil Lines Division Police busted gang and arrested its members. Police also recovered thousands of rupees cash from the possession of the arrested criminals and gamblers. Police also arrested four criminals during its action against brothels. Moreover, 13 Proclaimed Offenders and Court Absconder of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonor fraud and other crimes were also detained. Civil Lines Division Police also arrested 13 criminals for violating One Wheeling, Kite Flying and Aerial Firing Acts.