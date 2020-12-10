IPH PCR reports show surge in corona cases

LAHORE:Institute of Public Health Dean, Dr Zarfishan Tahir has said that a visible surge has been observed in the percentage of positive reports of COVID-19 PCR tests performed in the BSL-III Lab of the institute and there are chances of increasing number of patients.

Therefore, the doctors and laboratory staff have to work more dedicatedly with professional zeal to face thcccce challenges. She said the procedure of COVID testing in PCR Lab of IPH was of international standard with 100 percent accuracy. So far, 40,000 COVID tests have been performed in the lab, she said while addressing an orientation session on COVID19 Molecular Diagnostics, personal protection, data recording, reporting of lab tests etc at IPH for the doctors, demonstrators and the allied staff, on Wednesday.

ICU consultant Dr Shakeel Azmat, Dr Afshan Butt from National Health Services (NHS), UK, apprised the participants of their experiences in UK while Dr Obaid Ullah Qazi Incharge PCR Lab, IPH imparted training on the subject. Dr Zarfishan said that PCR corona test lab of IPH is equipped with modern gadgets. She said that the lab was functionalised in a very short period of time which is a big credit to the present government. She observed that due to the increasing number of patients during the second wave of the virus, people should strictly follow the SOPs.

Chairperson Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Ali Salman Siddique has said that skill ecosystem will begin a new era in technical education.

While addressing a meeting to review performance of different wings at TEVTA Secretariat on Wednesday, Siddique observed that this meeting will be held every week to improve governance and implementation on vision 2023.

He went on to say that all wings will brief about their tasks in the meeting titled Vision into Reality. Chairman TEVTA added that approach of youth towards technical education, demand driven skill, quality assurance, economic opportunities and innovation is our basic focus. We have also increased the number of enrolled students from 90 thousand to 230 thousands, he said adding we have also upgraded conventional syllabus into demand driven.

Ali Salman expressed that career development and job placement centers were guiding students regarding availing the job opportunities. Chairperson TEVTA also said that when the classes were closed due COVID-19 we started e-learning courses which are successfully continued. In a situation when world is striving economically, students having e-learning skills are earning handsome amount while sitting at home, he said.