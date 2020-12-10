SSC fee date extended

LAHORE:In the light of direction of Punjab Board Committee of Chairmen, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore has extended the last dates of online forms submission for upcoming SSC exam starting from 6 March, 2021.

According to BISE spokesman, the students can submit their forms with single fee till 20 January, 2021. Online forms can be submitted with double fee till 1 February and the candidates can also submit forms with triple fee in any HBL branch till 12 February. The decision has been taken due to recent surge in corona cases, the spokesman added.