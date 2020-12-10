City receives showers; more rain forecast

LAHORE:Light rain was witnessed in the provincial capital most of the day here Wednesday while Met officials predicted more rains during the next 24 hours.

They said a deep westerly wave was present over the country which was likely to affect from Thursday (today) and would persist in upper parts until Saturday morning.

They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while, very cold in northern areas. However, rain, snowfall over the hills is expected in northeastern Balochistan. Fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

Snowfall was reported in Skardu and Kalam. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -06°C while in Lahore, it was 12.3°C and maximum was 22.4°C.