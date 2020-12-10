COVID-19 claims 24 more lives

LAHORE:As many as 24 COVID-19 patients died and 613 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Wednesday.

The toll of fatalities was raised to 3,242 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 124,804 in the province.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 15,691 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,115,342 in the province.

After 3,242 fatalities and recovery of a total of 111,720 patients, as many as 9,842 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.