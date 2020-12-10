MBBS online exams begin

LAHORE:Online examinations for MBBS Year IV and Final Year at Ameer Uddin Medical College (AMC) started on Wednesday, which will continue till January 7.

Online ‘Send Up’ Examinations have been started to protect students and teachers from Covid-19 and to implement the government’s SOPs. This was stated by Principal PGMI/AMC Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar while inaugurating the Online Examination Centre at LGH. Director Medical Education Prof Muhammad Moin, MS Dr Abdul Razzaq and other faculty members were present.

Prof Al-freed said that modern technology has been used to make the Online Examination System foolproof so that students cannot be able to copy each other. He said for this purpose, the picture of each student will be clearly visible on the screen to the monitoring staff sitting in the examination control room so that the students cannot get help from another person.