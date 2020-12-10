IGP takes notice of death in custody

LAHORE:A man was found dead in police lockup here on Wednesday. The man was identified as Muhammad Boota, 30, of Hurbanspura.

On Tuesday night, the judicial wing had asked the police to put him behind bars in Ghaziabad police station as no record of him was available, but on Wednesday morning he was found dead in the lockup. Police officials claimed that he died a natural death. His body was removed to morgue to ascertain the cause of death. The IGP has taken notice of the incident. A large number of residents of the area staged a protest against the police station for alleged police excess, torture and illegal detention of the man. A few weeks back a man was admitted to hospital after he died in police custody in border area of the city. Police had claimed that he died of heart seizure. However, his relatives blamed he died of police torture.

Burglars arrested: Old Anarkali Police have arrested two suspected members of a burglar gang on Wednesday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Basit and his accomplice Suleman. Police also recovered cash, mobile phones and other valuables from their possession. The suspects were history-sheeters and have been to jail many a times. The suspects after being released would again started conducting bids. Meanwhile, Shahdara Town police have arrested three suspected kite sellers Suleman, Nazim and Tanveer on Wednesday.

Accidents: Seven people died and 863 were injured in 802 accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. About 519 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 344 minor injured were treated at the incident site.