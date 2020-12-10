Ashiana case: Witnesses directed to come up with complete record

LAHORE:An accountability court adjourned the hearing of the Ashiana Housing reference until 15 December. The court has adjourned the hearing as the prosecution witnesses didn’t come up with the complete record regarding their statements. The court directed prosecution witnesses to come up with complete relevant record on 15 December and record their statement.

Jail authorities produced LDA’s former DG Ahad Cheema and co-accused Shahid Shafique before the court. Moreover, Advocate Nawaz marked the attendance on behalf of Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif. The NAB had filed a reference against Shahbaz Sharif, former principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, Nadeem Zia, Kamran Kayani and others.

Toshakhana: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Wednesday sought five-year record of auctions held for the sale of Toshakhana articles. The chief justice directed a federal law officer to submit the record by January.The CJ had on 17 November suspended the notification of the auction, which was scheduled for 25 November. A citizen through a writ petition had questioned the government’s decision of allowing the officers of the government and armed forces only to participate in the auction.

The petitioner through his counsel argued that the process for the auction was sheer discriminatory and unlawful. He asked the court to set aside the impugned process and order the government to also allow common citizens to participate in the auction. Staying the auction, Chief Justice Khan had observed that prima facie the process was in violation of Article 25 of the Constitution which envisaged equality of the citizens. He had remarked that the non-transparency was evident at the first step of the auction process.

remand extended: An accountability court on Wednesday extended 14-day judicial remand of former chief engineer of the Lahore Development Authority, Israr Saeed.

The court has directed the NAB to file reference against the accused as soon as possible. The NAB had arrested him on charges of changing the initially approved plan of the project worth Rs630 million with mala fide intention which not only delayed the project but also increased its cost.