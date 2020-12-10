Raja Basharat puts a question mark over Opp misconception

LAHORE:Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Raja Basharat has said the impression that the government would come to end by PDM’s rallies is completely wrong.

Talking to the media here on Wednesday, he said the PTI government under the leadership of Imran Khan was sincerely serving people.

Inshallah this government will successfully complete five years. We have put the country, destroyed by their corruption, on its feet. The country’s development could not be digested by the opposition. It then wants to push the country into the ruins of its era, Raja Basharat said. He urged the opposition leaders that they should respect the decision of the Islamabad High Court as Corona epidemic was spreading rapidly around the world. “Don’t play with your as well as the lives of thousands of innocent people," said Raja. He advised the opposition to hold as many meetings as they like when the threat of Covid-19 is averted, but act wisely in the current situation and do not spread the Corona pandemic across the country.

Meanwhile, the 42nd meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Raja Basharat, The committee considered various proposals of constitutional amendments, rules, drafts and ancillary legal matters. Among the proposals approved by the Cabinet Committee included draft of Punjab Panah Gah Authority Act 2020, formation of Provincial Drug Force, amendment in Punjab Local Government Land Use (Plan) Rules 2020, permission to Assistant Directors of Local Government to perform functions as Chairman of Arbitration Councils under Muslim Family laws and amendment in the National Institute of Electronics Bill 2020. The committee adjourned the proposal to mortgage project land of Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power (Pvt) Limited under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894 and to amend the Evacuee Property and Displaced Persons Act, 1975 for further consideration till the next meeting.

corrupt mafia’: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) DG Gohar Nafees has said indiscriminate action will be taken against all those involved in corruption. He was speaking at directors’ conference held at Directorate ACE Punjab here on Wednesday on International Anti-Corruption Day. The DG said ACE had launched Report Corruption-App a year ago. Citizens downloaded the App and lodged complaints, and ACE took action against the corrupt, he added. The DG briefed the journalists on types of corruption in Punjab and said ACE took action against all types of corrupt mafia. ACE took action against political-official nexus. ACE took action against all politicians who were illegally occupied state land. The cases lodged against the PML-N leaders were not politically motivated, said the DG. The references were prepared by the deputy commissioners concerned after that ACE took action without coming under pressure, he said.