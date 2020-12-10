Five dead in Ghana violence

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

ACCRA: Five people have been killed in election-related violence in Ghana, police said on Wednesday, casting a shadow over a country hailed for its stable democracy. The deaths were reported as early results confirmed a tight race for the presidency and Ghana’s neighbours urged political camps to uphold a peaceful outcome after trading heated accusations.