Thu Dec 10, 2020
AFP
December 10, 2020

Five dead in Ghana violence

World

AFP
December 10, 2020

ACCRA: Five people have been killed in election-related violence in Ghana, police said on Wednesday, casting a shadow over a country hailed for its stable democracy. The deaths were reported as early results confirmed a tight race for the presidency and Ghana’s neighbours urged political camps to uphold a peaceful outcome after trading heated accusations.

