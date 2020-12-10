Boeing 737 MAX returns to sky

ABOARD A BOEING 737 MAX, Brazil: More than 20 months after it was grounded following two deadly crashes, Boeing’s 737 MAX returned to the skies on Wednesday with a commercial flight in Brazil, said AFP journalists on board.

Low-cost airline Gol’s Flight 4104 from Sao Paulo to the southern city of Porto Alegre took off using the revamped jet in a first that Boeing hopes will turn the page on a badly damaging crisis in the wake of the twin crashes. Most passengers aboard the 88-percent booked and 90-minute flight took little notice of the model number painted on the plane’s nose, and Gol made no fanfare for the occasion.