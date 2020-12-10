Men with virus 3 times more likely to need intensive care: study

Paris: Men infected with Covid-19 are three times more likely to require intensive care than women and are at significantly higher risk of dying from the virus, scientists said Wednesday.

Researchers analysed over three million confirmed coronavirus cases from 46 countries and 44 states in the US between January 1 and June 1, 2020. They found that the risk of Sars-Cov-2 infection was the same for women and men, as "exactly half" of the confirmed cases were male patients.

But men are almost three times more likely than women to be hospitalised in an intensive care unit and are 39 percent more likely to die from the virus, the study said. "These data may help doctors to recognise that sex is a risk factor for severe disease when managing patients," co-author Kate Webb told AFP. "Sex is an under reported variable in many studies and this is a reminder that it is an important factor to consider in research," the Cape Town University researcher said.