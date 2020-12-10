Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan for Karabakh victory celebrations

Baku: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Azerbaijan on Wednesday to join nationwide celebrations marking his close ally’s victory against Armenia in their conflict for control of disputed territory.

Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yaqub Eyyubov greeted Turkey’s presidential couple as they got off the plane at the international airport in the capital Baku, state-run news agency Azertac reported Wednesday. The Turkish leader’s visit to Azerbaijan was an opportunity to celebrate together the "glorious victory" against Armenia for control of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, Erdogan’s office said ahead of his arrival. On Thursday, the Turkish leader is expected to hold talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and preside over a military parade.