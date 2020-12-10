South Africa audit uncovers ‘irregularities’ in Covid spending

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PRETORIA: South Africa’s auditor-general on Wednesday said a multi-billion-dollar coronavirus relief package had been marred by "irregularities" as well as possible fraud.
In her maiden report, Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke flawed procurement processes and contract management in the 148-billion-rand ($9.9-billion / 8.17-billion-euro) initiative, set up to provide healthcare and social and economic relief. The report’s conclusions reinforced the findings of an initial audit, published in September, into how the money was spent.