close
Thu Dec 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
December 10, 2020

South Africa audit uncovers ‘irregularities’ in Covid spending

World

AFP
December 10, 2020

PRETORIA: South Africa’s auditor-general on Wednesday said a multi-billion-dollar coronavirus relief package had been marred by "irregularities" as well as possible fraud.

In her maiden report, Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke flawed procurement processes and contract management in the 148-billion-rand ($9.9-billion / 8.17-billion-euro) initiative, set up to provide healthcare and social and economic relief. The report’s conclusions reinforced the findings of an initial audit, published in September, into how the money was spent.

Latest News

More From World