Over 80m displaced: UN

GENEVA: Despite calls for ceasefires and compassion amid the Covid-19 pandemic, violence and persecution have continued to force people from their homes, with record numbers now displaced, the UN said on Wednesday. By the end of 2019, 79.5 million people were living uprooted and displaced, including nearly 30 million refugees -- more than one percent of the world´s population.