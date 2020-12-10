20,000 held in online fraud sweep

LYON: Authorities "on every continent" have arrested a total of over 20,000 people in the past year in an Interpol-coordinated blow against online and telephone fraudsters, the international organisation said on Wednesday.

Since September 2019, 35 countries have participated in the operation dubbed "First Light" that led to 21,549 arrests in more than 10,000 raids, as well as the seizure of almost $154 million of "illicit funds".