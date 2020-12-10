Biden tapping Washington’s ‘revolving door’ for aides

US President-elect Joe Biden didn’t go far for his choice of defence secretary: former army general Lloyd Austin came from the same inside-the-Beltway consultants as Biden’s secretary of state, intelligence chief and White House communications head.

Biden’s recruitment of at least a half-dozen people from a single high-powered firm, WestExec Advisers, to run his foreign and security policies, has raised new questions about Washington’s much-derided revolving door of influence peddlers.

Biden has tapped WestExec co-founder Antony Blinken to be his secretary of state; Avril Haines for director of national intelligence; Jen Psaki as communications chief; and others on his transition team.

The president-elect made official on Tuesday his choice of retired four star general Austin, a partner in WestExec’s investment unit, Pine Island Capital Partners. Blinken is also a Pine Island investor, as is the woman Austin beat out for the Pentagon job, WestExec co-founder Michele Flournoy.

And according to reports, WestExec’s David Cohen is the frontrunner to lead the Central Intelligence Agency. After four years of President Donald Trump’s administration being repeatedly accused of using government for personal profit, Biden’s turn to a company with close defense industry ties has raised the same kinds of questions.