Wed Dec 09, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2020

Man guns down daughter, Pesh Imam over Karo Kari

Top Story

Our Correspondent
December 9, 2020

SUKKUR: A man shot dead his daughter and a Pesh Imam of a mosque over a Karo Kari in Kashmore-Kandhkot on Tuesday.

Reports said that accused, Sheer Muhammed Jakhrani, allegedly shot dead his 18-year old daughter, Rukhsana, and her alleged paramour, local mosque Pesh Imam Maulvi Asghar Ali, over a charge of illicit relations in Bhittai colony of Tanghwani in Kashmore-Kandhkot district. Police shifted their bodies to hospital, but failed to arrest the killer.

