Man guns down daughter, Pesh Imam over Karo Kari

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: A man shot dead his daughter and a Pesh Imam of a mosque over a Karo Kari in Kashmore-Kandhkot on Tuesday.
Reports said that accused, Sheer Muhammed Jakhrani, allegedly shot dead his 18-year old daughter, Rukhsana, and her alleged paramour, local mosque Pesh Imam Maulvi Asghar Ali, over a charge of illicit relations in Bhittai colony of Tanghwani in Kashmore-Kandhkot district. Police shifted their bodies to hospital, but failed to arrest the killer.