KP limits schoolbags weight

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill to limit the weight of children schoolbags.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa School Bags Weight Limitation Bill will be implemented by all government and private schools and other educational institutions of the province within a week after its passage.

Talking to the media persons after the provincial assembly session, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Tarakai said that the schoolchildren would now get rid of heavy bags.

He said small and smart schoolbags would lead to the mental and physical health of the students, particularly those in the primary schools.

Under the law, the maximum weight of a school bag for class one would be 2.4 kg; for class-two school the bags would be below 2.6 kg and for class-3 school bags would not be more than 3 kg.

Similarly, the weight of the school bags for high and higher secondary schools would be less than seven Kg.

The minister said the bill would be implemented within a week and those schools, particularly the private ones, would be fined up to Rs 200,000 if they do not introduce small and smart school bags for their students.

He said the Education Monitoring Authority and District Education Officers would monitor and implement the law for government schools.

The same law would be implemented through the Private Schools Regulatory Authority in private schools and educational institutions in the province.

Shahram Tarakai believed it would be a law first of its kind in Pakistan that would related to schoolbags and their weights, saying that the students would be asked to bring important books to schools in their bags.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani expressed concern and anger over the delay in legislation to stop sexual harassment and abuse on children.

He directed the relevant officials and committee to table the bill within five days in the provincial assembly.

The speaker added that booklets, posters and other literature against sexual abuse and harassment should be distributed in all educational institutions and relevant offices to create awareness about the harassment.

He said a helpline number should be provided to all relevant offices and institutions to help stop sexual abuse and harassment of the children.