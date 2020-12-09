Islands development: SAC announces to launch drive against PIDA

SUKKUR: A meeting of the Sindh Action Committee (SAC), chaired by Jalal Mahmood Shah, was held in Jamshoro on Tuesday.

The meeting decided to launch a continuous campaign for three months against the PIDA Ordinance and termination of the Pakistan Steel Mills employees. It decided to write a letter to the federal government over its presidential order of occupation of islands which, the meeting said, is illegal, unconstitutional and against the provincial autonomy. The SAC decided to call an all parties conference in the last week of December to discuss these issues. The Sindh Action Committee also accused the Sindh government of being behind the conspiracy to hand over the islands of Sindh to the federal government.