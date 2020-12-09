CPEC will usher new era of socio-economic uplift: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will usher in new era of socio-economic development for both countries.

"Early completion of CPEC-related projects will ensure regional socio-economic stability and it will be win-win situation both for Pakistan and China,” he expressed these views while meeting with CPEC Authority Chairman Lt. General (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Tuesday. While appreciating the performance of CPEC Authority, NA Speaker said that early completion of CPEC-related projects would usher in the new era of prosperity for common people, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that CPEC would create new opportunities for employment and would provide new avenues for enhanced trade and travel. He emphasised for early completion of DI Khan Motorway and Chasma Right Bank Canal projects.

Asim Saleem Bajwa briefed the NA Speaker about various on-going projects of CPEC. He also mentioned that Rashakai Economic Zone would soon be inaugurated. He also mentioned that all other projects, including DI Khan Motorway project, would soon be completed as all government departments are prioritising CPEC-related projects. He said that CPEC would support trade, commerce and industrial sectors.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Amir Masoud also called on NA Speaker Asad Qaiser. He lauded the welfare services of Pakistan Air Force and Rasheed Memorial Trust in Alamabad, which is the state-of-the-art facilitation centre for needy and destitute of the society.

Later on, Vice Chancellor Women Swabi University Prof. Dr Shana Urooj Kazmi also called on him. NA Speaker stressed on the need for enhanced facilities for women education in the country, especially in Swabi. He said that Women University can be harbinger of change for inculcating the spirit of hard-work and sincerity.