close
Wed Dec 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
December 9, 2020

Artistes stage protest

National

BR
Bureau report
December 9, 2020

PESHAWAR: The artistes on Tuesday staged a protest to urge the authorities to redress their grievances.

Carrying banners and placards, the artistes gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club and chanted slogans in favour of their demands.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders asked the provincial government to take practical steps instead of making mere commitments.

They demanded the government to hand over Nishtar Hall to them and also provide them health cards. They also sought residential colonies and special wards in the government hospitals. They claimed that though the PTI govt had announced monthly stipend for the artistes, they were being denied the facility.

“The government must include all the genuine artistes in the list and provide them Rs30,000 monthly as stipend,” said one of the artistes. They demanded a quota in government services for children of artistes, otherwise, they would stage protest demonstrations outside the Chief Minister’s House and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Latest News

More From Pakistan