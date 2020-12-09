Coronavirus takes 10 more lives in KP

PESHAWAR: The coronavirus on Tuesday claimed 10 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the death toll from the viral infection in the province to 1,429.

The virus infected 428 more people that brought the total number of such people to 50,506.

Of 10 fatalities, five people died in Peshawar, two in Nowshera and one each in Mardan, Upper Chitral and Abbottabad.

With five more losses, Peshawar has so far lost 690 people as a result of coronavirus.

Peshawar on Tuesday recorded 179 positive cases that brought the total tally of positive cases to 19,273.

Khyber tribal district reported 63 positive cases, Abbottabad 26, Haripur 21, Battagram 18, Upper Chitral 15, Mansehra 12, Hangu 9, and Swat 8.

Other districts also reported positive that proved the virus has reached almost all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.