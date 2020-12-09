close
Wed Dec 09, 2020
December 9, 2020

Coronavirus claims life of lady doctor

National

December 9, 2020

PESHAWAR: A lady doctor from Haripur succumbed to coronavirus on Tuesday, a media report said.

According to the report, lady doctor, Aalia Sarfaraz who was a gynecologist and performed as in-charge District Headquarters Hospital.

Haripur was on ventilator since a week and died today in the morning. According to a family sources, she got infected with the virus during the marriage of her son. She was under treatment at private hospital of Islamabad.

