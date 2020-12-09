Visa issue with UAE resolved: Tahir Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman and Special Aide to Prime Minister on Inter-religious Harmony Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Tuesday said that the visa issue with the UAE had also been settled.

“The visa related issue has been resolved during the meeting of Adviser to Prime Minister Zulfi Bukhari and UAE Minister for Labour,” he told newsmen after his visit to the UAE Embassy in Pakistan on Tuesday, where he was greeted by UAE Acting Ambassador Rashid Abdul Rahman Al-Ali. Both the dignitaries held detailed discussions on the Pak-UAE relations and prevailing situation in Islamic world.