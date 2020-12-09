‘225 Afghan children killed in first half of 2020’

KABUL: Over 630 children were killed and wounded in Afghanistan in the first six months of 2020 due to war and violence, the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) said on Tuesday. Of that figure, 225 children were killed and 405 others were wounded.

The rights body said that the main cause of the deaths and injuries was an escalation of violence in the residential areas. “630 children in Afghanistan were among the casualties — 225 children killed and 405 more wounded. Of course, the figure will be much higher than this. According to the international conventions on human rights, those people who are not involved in the war, killing them is a war crime,” said Zabihullah Farhan, a spokesman for the AIHRC. Rajab, 8, is an Afghan child who lost his entire family in the war. Rajab lost his mother, father, two brothers, and a sister in a roadside mine blast in Maidan Wardak province.

Rajab’s relatives have said that he is now suffering from psychological issues due to the tragedy. “Two of my grandchildren, my son and his pregnant wife were there,” said Najab, grandfather of Rajab. “Afghanistan is seen as a country where there is no value for children and instead children are attacked,” said Rahmatullah, Rajab’s uncle. Last month, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said that Afghanistan remains the deadliest country for civilians, with Afghan women and children making up half of the fatalities.