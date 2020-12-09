LAHORE: Police have registered eight FIRs against the PDM leaders and hundreds of workers ahead of the Lahore Jalsa on December 13.

The cases have been registered over the violation of COVID-19 SOPs, Loudspeaker Act and over delivering provocative speeches. The FIRs have been registered at Sherakot, Misri Shah, Shahdara, Civil Lines and Badami Bagh police stations. The PML-N and the PPP leaders have been nominated. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Talal Chaudhry, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq have also been nominated in the FIRs. At least 4,000 unidentified workers and activists have also been accused of the above-mentioned offences.