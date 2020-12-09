close
Wed Dec 09, 2020
December 9, 2020

Lahore gave decision against govt even before 13th: Marriyum

December 9, 2020

LAHORE: PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said the people of Lahore have given their decision against the government even before December 13.Addressing the media, she said the entire city was on streets on Monday and the government must have understood that it cannot stop the masses. The entire country will give a message to the government to go home on December 13, she stressed. She said the rented spokespersons could not sleep since Monday. There are no differences in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and its opponents are spreading false rumours.

