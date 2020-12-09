Corona gets deadlier, 89 more perish

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Tuesday were recorded 44,241, as 2,885 more people tested positive during the last 24 hours. Eighty-nine corona patients, of whom 85 were under treatment in hospital and four out of the hospital, died on Monday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC). No affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB), while 336 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,765 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 33,610 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 12,442 in Sindh, 10,735 in Punjab, 4,159 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,019 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 403 in Balochistan, 504 in GB, and 348 in AJK.

Around 370,451 people have recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 423,179 cases have been detected so far, including AJK 7,390, Balochistan 17,501, GB 4,746, ICT 33,061, KP 50,078, Punjab 124,191 and Sindh 186,212.

Around 8,487 deaths have been recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,060 in Sindh, 3,218 in Punjab, 1,419 in KP, 341 in ICT, 169 in Balochistan, 98 in GB and 182 in AJK on Monday.

A total of 5,827,852 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 616 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities.

Some 3,048 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan Tuesday urged the citizens to strictly observe the SOPs, as the second wave was more lethal than the first one.

“The disastrous effects of the second wave can only be alleviated by taking precautionary measures across the country by citizens,” he said while addressing a media briefing at National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

He said an unprecedented spike in the number of corona patients had been observed in the country, while the report of 89 deaths in past 24 hours, which was the highest number in the last one month, was ample proof that COVID-19 second wave was spiking.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government Tuesday enforced smart lockdown in 55 areas of Lahore for two weeks due to sudden spike in second wave of coronavirus, which already touches the peak of first wave earlier in June this year.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department’s notification to enforce smart lockdown in 55 hotspots across five towns in Punjab’s capital till December 21, 2020 coincided with the 11-party opposition alliance’s — the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — upcoming public meeting of its anti-government campaign Minar-e-Pakistan Manto Park in Lahore on December 13.

The P&SHD notified the decision after Cabinet Committee for Corona Control noted that the current coronavirus situation already matched the peak of infections during first wave of COVID19 in June this year.

However, surprisingly, the smart lockdown was apparently enforced only in Lahore this time in contrast with department’s previous two notifications of enforcing smart lockdowns in six cities and nine cities respectively.

According to a notification issued by Primary & Secondary Healthcare Deportment (P&SHD), Punjab on Tuesday, the current wave of coronavirus witnessed a constant increase in prevalence and positivity percentage of COVID-19 during last two weeks which poses a serious and imminent threat to public health, thereby requiring all possible mandatory safety measures for prevention and control of this disease.

The P&SH Department, under Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020 and after approval from the Chief Minister, notified that there shall be "controlled entry and exit" in 55 areas of districts of Lahore identified as hotspots of Covid-19 disease with immediate effect till December 21, 2020.