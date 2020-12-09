SC adjourns hearing of Hamza’s bail plea

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday adjourned for date-in-office (indefinite period) the hearing on the bail application of Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz and sought complete record from the Accountability Court Lahore regarding the pending cases there. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi heard a petition of Hamza Shahbaz, seeking post-arrest bail in a case pertaining to money-laundering and assets beyond means of income. The court directed the NAB to submit the complete record of the cases pending with the Accountability Court Lahore besides stating the status of cases against Hamza.