close
Wed Dec 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2020

Violation of COVID SOPs: Eight FIRs registered against Maryam, other PDM leaders

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2020

LAHORE: Police have registered eight FIRs against the PDM leaders and hundreds of workers ahead of the Lahore Jalsa on December 13.

The cases have been registered over the violation of COVID-19 SOPs, Loudspeaker Act and over delivering provocative speeches. The FIRs have been registered at Sherakot, Misri Shah, Shahdara, Civil Lines and Badami Bagh police stations.

The PML-N and the PPP leaders have been nominated. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Talal Chaudhry, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq have also been nominated in the FIRs. At least 4,000 unidentified workers and activists have also been accused of the above-mentioned offences.

Latest News

More From Pakistan