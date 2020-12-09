Visa issue with UAE resolved: Tahir Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman and Special Aide to Prime Minister on Inter-religious Harmony Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Tuesday said that visa issue with UAE had also been settled.

“The visa relating issue has been resolved during the meeting of Adviser to Prime Minister Zulfi Bukhari and UAE Minister for Labour,” he told the newsmen after his visit to UAE Embassy in Pakistan on Tuesday, where he was greeted by UAE Acting Ambassador Rashid Abdul Rahman Al-Ali.

Both the dignitaries held detailed discussions on Pak-UAE relations and prevailing situation in Islamic world and particularly in Arab countries.

Rashid Abdul Rahman Al-Ali, on this occasion, thanked Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi for visiting UAE Embassy, stating that Pakistan and UAE were knotted in deep-rooted brotherly relations and relations between both the Islamic countries were strengthening further.

Meanwhile, following the meeting, Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, while talking to media, stated that security and stability of United Arab Emirates is very dear to Pakistan and Pakistan aims at resolving all misunderstandings developed among Muslim Arab countries through dialogues and reconciliation.

Ashrafi said that along with Foreign Office, he had been in constant coordination with officials of UAE. He said that no one could spoil brotherly relations between Pakistan and UAE. “We should remain cautious about elements, making baseless propaganda and creating differences between Pakistan and Arab countries,” he said.