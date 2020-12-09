Rescue service 1122 conducts awareness session on COVID-19

PESHAWAR: Rescue service 1122 of Dir Lower on Tuesday conducted a campaign to educate masses regarding precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19 and to get prompt services of the Rescue 1122 in case of emergency.

The awareness Rescue raising sessions were held on the directives of Director General Rescue 1122 KP Dr Khatir Ahmed says media spokesperson of the service.

On the occasion District Incharge Izhar Alam urged to strictly adopt precautionary measures including wearing masks and maintaining social distance to stop spread of the contagion.