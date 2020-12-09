Traffic issue: Traders in Mansehra seek removal of handcarts

MANSEHRA: The traders on Tuesday demanded the Tehsil Municipal administration Oghi to remove handcarts, which were creating hurdles to the smooth flow of and business activities in the city and its suburbs.

“The handcarts vendors have occupied footpaths and roads in the city and its suburbs, creating hurdles to the smooth traffic flow and business activities. And you should launch an anti-encroachment drive as soon as possible,” Sarbuland Khan, the president of traders body, told the tehsil municipal officer at his office.

A group of traders met Tehsil Municipal Officer Amjad Iqbal and apprised him of the problems faced by the business community in the city and its suburbs.

The president of the trader’s body said that the business community was paying various direct and indirect taxes to the TMA and even then, the basic services were not being extended to them.

“Shergar, Tauheed, Battal, and Mansehra road have been occupied by handcart vendors. They should be allotted a separate space to facilitate the traffic,” he added.

He said that two filtration plants were installed in the local bazaar some two years ago to supply potable water to traders and passersby but both were non-functional since then.

“These water plants were installed under the local government funds approved by Oghi tehsil council but both had gone out of order just after their installation wasting the huge funds spent on this public welfare project,” he added. The TMO assured the traders that all those issues raised by them would shortly be addressed.