CM’s adviser meets family of deceased patient

NOWSHERA: Adviser to Chief Minister on Food, Mian Khaliq-ur-Rahman, on Tuesday went to the family home of a woman to offer condolences who had died at the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) in Peshawar for lack of oxygen supply.

The wife of Farhad Khan, a resident of Pabbi tehsil of the Nowshera district, was among seven patients who had died at the KTH as the hospital administration failed to ensure oxygen supply to the patients admitted there.

The woman was suffering from coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at the KTH but lost her life for the shortage of oxygen.

The adviser was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Mir Reza Ozgan and other officials along with social and political figures.

He met the husband of the deceased woman and offered fateha for the departed soul. He assured the family that strict action would be taken against those found responsible for the patients’ deaths at the KTH.

The adviser said the KP government had conducted a probe into the sad incident and initiative punitive action taken which would be followed by more proceedings to stop such happenings in the future.