JUI asks health minister to quit over patients death at KTH

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) has expressed concern over the recent loss of precious human lives in the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) due to oxygen shortage and demanded stern action against those found responsible for the sad incident.

“The government should probe the matter independently and award a tough punishment to those found responsible for the grave negligence,” said the provincial president of JUI Senator Maulana Atta-ur-Rahman, while addressing a news conference after a meeting of the party provincial executive committee.

Accompanied by other members of the executive body, the Maulana said the health minister and other persons should quit offices forthwith as they were incapable of the task assigned to them.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had failed to deliver in every sector. “The rulers are incapable, inefficient and incompetent,” he added.

“They are serious threats to stability and the very existence of the country. Therefore, there is a greater need to oust them [rulers] from the corridors of powers at the earliest,” he remarked.

The Maulana said the party meeting discussed the arrangements for the upcoming anti-government gathering in Lahore, which was scheduled to be held on December 13. He said that the convoys from the province would leave for Lahore a day before the gathering.

He added that participants of the gathering from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been asked to reach the venue by 12 noon of December 13.

The JUI leader said after the successful rallies in other cities of the country, the upcoming Lahore gathering had caused embarrassment to the rulers, who had resorted to the “nastiest” acts to stop people from attending the gathering.

“But they would never succeed in their “nefarious designs” and the rally would prove the last nail in the coffin of the rulers,” he said.

The Maulana condemned the Interior Ministry’s statement against the Ansarul Islam, a wing of the JUI, saying that Ansarul Islam was not a militant wing but an organization registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan. He said that members of the Ansarul Islam would provide security to the gathering. The JUI condemned the governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for registering cases against participants and organizers of Multan and Peshawar rallies.

The Maulana also voiced concern over the alleged mega corruption in Bus Rapid Transit, Billion Tree Tsunami.

He said that after the Supreme Court observations about the projects, the government should fix responsibilities and take actions against those responsible for the alleged corruption.

The meeting expressed shock over the demise of a noted religious scholar Mufti Zarwali Khan and prayed for the eternal rest of the departed soul.