IGP visits CTD, Telecom HQ

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi visited the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Telecommunication Headquarters.

A communiqué said that the IGP was received by the high-ranking police officers on arrival at CTD headquarters in the provincial capital.

The IGP presided over a high-level meeting at CTD headquarters where he was briefed about the revamping of CTD and its extension to Newly- Merged Districts (NMDs).

He was informed that CTD officials have been posted in NMDs and 715 more vacancies have been sanctioned. Likewise, six vehicles, communication equipment and modern gadgetries had been provided to CTDs in these districts. The IGP was briefed that all possible steps had been taken for strengthening the CTD network in the NMDs and was informed about technology-driven policing there.

Later, the IGP visited the Telecommunication headquarters in Peshawar where he was welcomed by DIG Telecommunication Shaukat Abbas and other officers.

On this occasion, the IGP inspected the newly purchased vehicles, fitted with high frequency jammers, for CTD officials posted at NMDs.

The IGP said that all available resources would be utilised to equip police with sophisticated weapons and modern gadgetries.