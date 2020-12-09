KP’s lone female wildlife field officer proving to be bulwark for poachers

PESHAWAR: Manahil Wahab, a staff member of Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is the lone official who opted to serve in field for protection of endangered wild species and within five years of service has proved herself as a bulwark to poachers by thwarting numerous attempts of smuggling besides arresting the culprits.

Her love for wild species and passion to protect them led her to getting relevant education in forestry and joining the Wildlife Department of KP in 2015 as a sub-divisional wildlife officer (SDWO).

Serving in her hometown, D I Khan division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Manahil leads teams conducting raids to foil attempts to smuggle captured birds and animals.

She also dares to visit remote and deserted areas of the district to get information to prevent hunting or to recover captured migratory birds, especially precious falcons.

“It’s a difficult job to serve in the field because we have to visit different sites to get information about hunting. But I am happy because protection of wild species gives me satisfaction,” Manahil said while talking to APP.

Being a mother of two children, she has to perform extra duties by conducting raids round the clock in response to information about attempts by smugglers to traffic captured species in other parts of the country. “I remain in the field the whole day and even at night have to perform duty on roads by leading teams to conduct raids to prevent smuggling by poachers,” Manahil said.

The field duty also delays her meal schedule. “As we get information about an attempt of smuggling of birds or animals, we have to respond promptly without caring for household chores. I also have to compromise on attending social activities,” she said.

“In my five years of service, I have thwarted hundreds of smuggling bids and arrested scores of smugglers,” she informed.

Manahil heads two check-posts in D I Khan where wildlife department officials keep a check on vehicles for any bid to smuggle protected birds or animals.

For keeping a proper check on poaching, Manahil said, she has deputed informers in different areas of the district.

Manahil said that within four months of the current fiscal year, she has achieved her annual target of recovering Rs4.5 million from poachers and is expecting to generate around Rs10 million for the department.

Apart from conducting raids, Manahil also keeps check on social media and takes action against hunters who boasts by posting pictures along with hunted birds or animals on social media accounts.

“We have taken action against a number of hunters who posted pictures on social media along with hunted species. After booking them under relevant laws, we charge them with punitive fines,” she told APP.

“I receive messages from poachers, threatening me of dire consequences over my passion to protect wild birds from poaching. But such tactics cannot deter me,” Manahil vowed.

She also advised womenfolk to join wildlife department and take part in protection of wild species by creating awareness besides taking stern action against the violators.