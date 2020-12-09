Electricity issues of Bajaur be resolved: minister

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Zakat and Usher Anwar Zab on Tuesday directed officials of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to take solid measures for ensuring smooth power supply to Bajaur tribal district.

He said exclusive feeders had been approved for Khaar bazaar and hospital for provision of uninterrupted power supply to them and added that inauguration ceremony would be held on December 12.He expressed these views while talking to media persons after meeting with PESCO chief here.

He said people of Khaar bazaar and adjacent villages had been facing loadshedding problems for long while with installations of dedicated feeders would help resolve this issue permanently, he added.

He added that Aring feeders had been restored while work would soon be started to rectify power supply lines from Qazi Dheeri to Qazi.

He said that approval had also been granted for provision of electricity poles to remote localities of the district and added that all deprived villages of the district would be supplied electricity facility. He said that electricity-related issues of the Bajaur district would also be taken with authorities of the Power and Energy department.