Newly-appointed civil judges undergo training

PESHAWAR: The four-week training for the recently recruited 23 civil judges concluded at the KP Judicial Academy on Tuesday.

Peshawar High Court Acting Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan was the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, he said the courts of civil judges play a key role in providing justice to the people and that is why they are needed to be better trained to deliver justice.

The acting chief justice said an honest and competent civil judge can better come up to the expectations of the public in the dispensation of justice.

Justice Qaiser Rashid said 2020 was a year of challenges during which the judiciary continued delivering justice.

He added that virtual courts were set up and online training arranged during the coronavirus pandemic.

The acting chief justice appreciated the role of the academy for the quality training to the judicial officers.

Certificates were distributed among the participants of the training in the end.