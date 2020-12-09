CM Mahmood Khan wants work on flats for labourers completed

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday directed the officials to complete the construction of the residential flats for the labour community at Regi Lalma Peshawar.

He issued the directives while chairing a meeting of the Labour Department at the Chief Minister’s House on Tuesday, said an official handout.

The participants reviewed the progress on the housing schemes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Workers Welfare Board.

Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai, Secretary Labour Muhammand Akbar Khan, Secretary Health Imtiaz Hussain Shah and district administration, Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) and officials of other relevant departments attended the meeting.

Mahmood Khan termed the role of the labour community vital to national progress and development.

He said the PTI government is taking concrete steps for the welfare of the labour community and to ensure the protection of their rights.

The meeting was informed that 95 percent physical progress has been made so far on the construction of 1,200 family flats and allied infrastructure at the Regi Lalma Peshawar.

Under the Phase-II of this project, construction of 856 more such flats and allied infrastructure was in progress.

It was added that 94 percent physical work on Phase-II has been completed as well.

The meeting was told that Peshawar Electric Supply Company had provided electricity to 592 flats and work on the provision of electricity to leftover flats was in progress.

The chief minister directed the PDA to take necessary steps to ensure the provision of electricity to all labour flats.

He asked the Relief Department to pay utility bills arrears of the aforementioned 592 flats which were previously used as quarantine facility centres.

Mahmood Khan directed the officials to resolve the issues related to the possession and ownership of land acquired by the Labour Department.

He asked the Peshawar commissioner and senior officials of other relevant departments, including Labour, PDA and district administration to jointly present workable proposals to this effect.

The chief minister directed the Industry and Mineral departments to provide to the Labour Department the data of all labourers working in the two departments so that their registration with relevant institutions is done and rights protection ensured.