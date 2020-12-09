Daniel Johnson banned for Preston

LONDON: Midfielder Daniel Johnson has been added to Preston’s long list of absentees for their clash with Middlesbrough. Johnson was booked for the fifth time this season in the 2-2 draw against Wycombe at the weekend and will be forced to sit out. Preston are also without Ben Pearson (ankle), Patrick Bauer (Achilles), Andrew Hughes, Paul Gallagher, Josh Earl (all hamstring), Billy Bodin and Louis Moult (both knee).However, Darnell Fisher is available again after being suspended for the last three games.

Boro boss Neil Warnock is set to make changes after Saturday’s defeat at Stoke made it three defeats in the last five.