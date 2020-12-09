Joshua-Fury fight won’t happen after I win on Saturday: Pulev

LONDON: Anthony Joshua has been told not to worry about any potential bout with Tyson Fury in 2021 ahead of his fight with Kubrat Pulev on Saturday.

The heavyweight champion will defend his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts at Wembley’s SSE Arena in his first bout back in the UK for more than two years.

While Bulgarian Pulev is Joshua’s next opponent, talk continues to centre around the agreement in principle the Olympic gold medallist has in place to fight fellow Briton Fury next year.

But Pulev told Matchroom Boxing: “I feel good, healthy and happy. I feel strong and with a lot of energy and much power. I think after this fight I am going to fight with Tyson Fury. It will be good.”

The 39-year-old conceded a ‘Battle of Britain’ between the Gypsy King and Joshua would be a good fight, but believes he is much-changed from the last time he lost out with world titles on the line.

Wladimir Klitschko knocked out the Sofia-born boxer in the fifth round of their contest back in 2014 and it remains the only defeat of Pulev’s career.

“I will be absolutely different because I have a lot of experience from that fight and now I will be new Kubrat Pulev,” he said.

“It (Joshua-Fury) will be a good fight, but I don’t believe that this fight is going to happen because I will win on Saturday night.”

Pulev revealed the wish of his late father is spurring him on to achieve victory in front of 1,000 fans this weekend and has seen weaknesses in Joshua’s game.

“We see a lot of mistakes from Anthony, a lot of bad sides to him. I think these mistakes, and the bad sides, stay,” Pulev added.

“This was my late father’s dream. That is why me and my brother are here. His project was that he have sons and for these boys to become boxing champions. And we are now real, this is now fact. He looks from above and I’m sure he’s happy. He wants to win on Saturday night with me.”