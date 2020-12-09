tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Travelling during a pandemic is risky and may increase the chances of the spread of the virus. The best way to protect against the virus is by staying home. In Pakistan, coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly.
We must protect ourselves against Covid-19 and postpone all our travelling plans. In the middle of a pandemic, the best precautionary measure that we can take is to avoid unnecessary travelling.
Kamran KB
Awaran