The pricing question

The question of when LNG was purchased and how much loss it has caused the nation continues. After first backing away from the claim that purchase late in the year cost the government no extra money at all, Adviser to the Prime Minister Nadeem Babar temporarily conceded that indeed a loss was caused by the late purchase of LNG for the winter months when it is in greater demand. He, however, then backed away, going back to the government's previous argument: that there was no difference at all in whether LNG was bought in summer or in winter.

Logically speaking, this makes very little sense. Figures from around the world show that LNG prices rise in winter. It is therefore wise to buy for the winter in the summer months, especially as the claim that the government did not know what the demand would be, has been proved incorrect and the Ministry of Petroleum was fully aware that the entire terminal would at least need to be filled and perhaps supplemented, if this did not prove sufficient to meet the country's needs. Previous reports have also shown that entities like K-Electric had put in their demand well before the start of winter. But while in 2019 LNG was purchased well in time, and saved large amounts of money for the national exchequer, in 2020 LNG was bought in October and November at $7or $8 rather than at the $4 or $5 at which it was available in June and July. It would have been far wiser to avoid this. Indeed, the loss has already been caused. The second problem is that the Ministry of Petroleum is refusing to come out with the whole truth about this. Denials and deceptions continue, with various sources and claims being used to try and cover up what happened. At times, quotations have been made in dollars to try and cover up the truth whereas in other cases only a part of the facts given by international analysts surveying the purchase situation have been provided and the other half covered up.

This is an extremely clumsy way to deal with the situation. The reality is that the prime minister and in fact the whole nation need to know the complete truth. The purchase of energy is a vital matter for the country. The contention over when it was bought and why has gone on for too long. There is no doubt in the fact that the timely purchase in 2019 saved a large amount of money. It is uncertain why the same strategy was not followed for 2020 and such substantial loss was allowed to be incurred. It is essential the matter be made transparent and the prime minister and the people be told the truth without further attempts at hiding the reality.