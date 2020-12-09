Virus restrictions to be eased for majority of Scots

EDINBURGH: Cafes, restaurants, shops and hairdressers will be able to reopen in many areas of Scotland from Friday and Saturday as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed to MSPs in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday that no area of Scotland will remain in Level 4 when changes come into force later this week. The toughest tier of restrictions was imposed on 11 Scottish council areas – including Glasgow, Lanarkshire and Stirling – on November 20. They will now all move down to Level 3.

Non-essential shops in these areas will be able to reopen from 6am on Friday. The rest of the changes will come into affect from 6pm that day.

Hospitality businesses in Level 3 areas must close their doors by 6pm, meaning they will have to wait until Saturday to welcome back customers for food and non-alcoholic drinks.

She told MSPs that 33 virus deaths and 692 positives have been recorded in 24 hours. She said the first vaccinations on Tuesday morning mean “we may now be at the beginning of the end of this pandemic”. While she said the prevalence of the virus has “fallen significantly” in all 11 areas in west and central Scotland in Level 4, she warned against complacency. “In reaching decisions today, we have had to consider the potential overall impact of moving to a lower level of restrictions at the same time as the Christmas period begins in earnest,” she said.