Detained Kashmiris’ families deny police claim

ISLAMABAD: Families of three Kashmiri youths, who were detained by Indian police the other day, have said they are innocent and the police are implicating them in fake cases in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the families of youths from Budgam have categorically rejected the claims of Indian Special Cell of Delhi Police that they were involved in some objectionable activities, adding the youths never indulged in such activities.

Shaista, wife of a detainee Shabir Ahmed, said her husband used to visit the Ajmair Sharif shrine every year and this time another youth from the same village accompanied him. “My husband is a driver by profession with a clean police record. We are shocked over the claim made by Delhi Police,” she told the media, adding Shabir is sole breadwinner of the family.

The father of another detainee said his son is innocent and he had gone to Delhi for the first time in life. “My son is unmarried who had gone to Delhi to purchase some welding stuff,” he said and sought intervention of human rights bodies for his release. “My son has never ever been arrested for anything wrong,” he added.