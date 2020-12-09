Imran shares progress on dams construction

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said five decades after Mangla and Tarbela, Pakistan is going to have two other large dams — Mohmand and Diamer-Bhasha — as he shared a progress video of the sites under construction.

In the slickly-produced video, shared on Twitter, under-construction sites with diversion tunnels, outlet portals, access tunnels and re-regulation pond could be seen. Being built on the Swat River, the Mohmand Dam will generate 800MW of hydroelectricity, irrigate over 16,000 acres of land and contribute heavily to the socio-economic uplift of the region.

The Prime Minister broke ground on the Mohmand Dam on May 2 last year. Besides hydropower generation, the dam will help mitigate floods and ensure socio-economic uplift of the people of area. The site will be lined with around 1,000 trees to maintain the balance of environment. Other sideline projects include, installation of solar panels at high schools and mosques and development of community infrastructure.

The Diamer-Bhasha is being built on Indus River near Chilas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, 315 km from Tarbela Dam and about 40km downstream of Chilas. Prime Minister Khan had kicked off construction work at Diamer-Bhasha Dam on July 15 this year.

The dam will produce 4,500MW of inexpensive and green hydel power. The 272-metre high, having capacity of 6.4 million acre feet water reservoir, will be the country’s third big dam after Tarbela and Mangla.